PHOTOS: 12 Adorable Celebrity Babies with Their Furry BFFs

Luna Stephens, Boomer Phelps and more have four-legged siblings they just adore

By @mylomickey

JOSHUA BISHOP 

Katherine Heigl's new baby boy has already found a bodyguard best friend in Poppy the pup.

Source: Boomer Phelps/Instagram

BOOMER PHELPS

Clearly, this guy is always looking out for his furry friends. 

Lacey Chabert/Instagram

JULIA CHABERT

Lacey Chabert's dog Kitty is trying to make fetch happen with baby Julia by teaching her the game early. 

CARMEN BALDWIN

Carmen is super strong just like mom Hilaria, and now she is unstoppable thanks to her terrfic canine team of Dama and Gitana. 

ISIAH UNDERWOOD 

Carrie Underwood says that her son and pooch Penny are becoming fast friends thanks to a blend of mututal respect and sweet, supervised playtime. 

Instagram

LUNA STEPHENS

You know those happy face emojis with hearts for eyes? We're exploding with them right now, thanks to little Miss Legend and her buddy Puddy.

Hoda Kotb/instagram

HALEY JOY KOTB

Blake the "guard dog," as mom Hoda Kotb calls her, will be right here if you need her, Haley. Just shake a rattle or something.

SEAN LOWE/INSTAGRAM

SAMUEL LOWE

An amazingly cute picture explained in a riddle: "One of these creatures poops in the house. The other is my favorite," wrote former Bachelor Sean Lowe.

christina elmoussa/Instagram

BRAYDEN EL MOUSSA

We have a feeling these two — Christine El Moussa's son Brayden and their new dog Cash — are going to have a lot of fun together.

Seth Meyers


ASHE MEYERS

Don't mess with Seth Meyers. "Anybody looking to beef with me just know I've got a tiny baby AND a tiny dog backing me up," he wrote on Instagram.

Selma Blair/Instagram

ARTHUR BLEICK

"So glad they both let me dress them," wrote mom Selma Blair on Instagram. "Sometimes."

GISELE/Instagram

THE BRADY KIDS

Kids drop food — clearly, Lua here (one of Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's dogs) has a game plan!

