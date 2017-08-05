Stars and Pets
PHOTOS: 12 Adorable Celebrity Babies with Their Furry BFFs
Luna Stephens, Boomer Phelps and more have four-legged siblings they just adore
JOSHUA BISHOP
Katherine Heigl's new baby boy has already found a bodyguard best friend in Poppy the pup.
BOOMER PHELPS
Clearly, this guy is always looking out for his furry friends.
JULIA CHABERT
Lacey Chabert's dog Kitty is trying to make fetch happen with baby Julia by teaching her the game early.
CARMEN BALDWIN
Carmen is super strong just like mom Hilaria, and now she is unstoppable thanks to her terrfic canine team of Dama and Gitana.
ISIAH UNDERWOOD
Carrie Underwood says that her son and pooch Penny are becoming fast friends thanks to a blend of mututal respect and sweet, supervised playtime.
LUNA STEPHENS
You know those happy face emojis with hearts for eyes? We're exploding with them right now, thanks to little Miss Legend and her buddy Puddy.
HALEY JOY KOTB
Blake the "guard dog," as mom Hoda Kotb calls her, will be right here if you need her, Haley. Just shake a rattle or something.
SAMUEL LOWE
An amazingly cute picture explained in a riddle: "One of these creatures poops in the house. The other is my favorite," wrote former Bachelor Sean Lowe.
BRAYDEN EL MOUSSA
We have a feeling these two — Christine El Moussa's son Brayden and their new dog Cash — are going to have a lot of fun together.
ASHE MEYERS
Don't mess with Seth Meyers. "Anybody looking to beef with me just know I've got a tiny baby AND a tiny dog backing me up," he wrote on Instagram.
ARTHUR BLEICK
"So glad they both let me dress them," wrote mom Selma Blair on Instagram. "Sometimes."
THE BRADY KIDS
Kids drop food — clearly, Lua here (one of Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's dogs) has a game plan!