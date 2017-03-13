PHOTO: Patrick Stewart Has an Adorable Doggy Doppelgänger

Patrick Stewart has a way with wolverines — and dogs.

The Logan actor recently started fostering a homeless pit bull. Like any good pet parent, Stewart has been blitzing social media with overwhelmingly adorable updates on his new roomie.

But this isn’t the only canine vying for Stewart’s attention.

A dog owner recently posted a photo of her pup on Twitter with the caption: “When your dog looks like Patrick Stewart.”

When your dog looks like Patrick Stewart pic.twitter.com/MNgyK0BPpr — Shaz 🎶 (@sharonmar3) March 8, 2017

And look like Patrick Stewart he does. The little pup has the perfect pooch-version of the actor’s face, and has even mastered his warm smile.

While Stewart hasn’t had a chance to meet his dog doppelganger, he did get to see a photo during a recent interview.

Stewart seemed both shocked and pleased to find out that he has a long lost twin that also happens to be a dog.

Your move, Adam Driver cat.

