Report: Photo Surfaces of 'Half Human, Half Animal' Beast Prowling Argentina, Killing Local Dogs

It’s an alien! It’s an aswang! It’s el chupacabra!

The actual species of the animal the New York Post calls a “mysterious beast” is anybody’s guess, but residents of Totoras, in the Sante Fe province of Argentina, are nevertheless up in arms over the supposed creature that has “savaged” two local dogs.

The photo, which is the subject of a video recently uploaded by a Youtube channel called “UFOmania – The Truth Is Out There,” was reportedly taken after a local witness claimed to see the 7-ft., camel-esque thing with a small head and long body “butcher” a German shepherd and a pit bull.

“It blew my mind because it looked at us and turned and began moving just like a kangaroo would and cleared the concrete bridge wall easily and dropped at least 15 to 20 feet,” one commenter alleges.

Upon closer investigation of the source blog, Inexplicata, however, details are much sketchier. The authors, or rather curators, of the story admit that prior, similar reports exist, for instance in Brazil.

However, the most telling indication of the photo being a hoax is its likeness to a certain Harry Potter character.

The blog’s author wrote, “Dentro Irime Cydar noticed that the image matches that of a character appearing in the book Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by J.K. Rowling named Remus Lupin, showing him in his werewolf shape in the forbidden forest … As Dendro Irime Cydar points out, the image could have been modified (Photoshopped).”

Despite the fact there have been over 1 million views of the strange and unsettling video above, always remember: the truth is out there, folks.