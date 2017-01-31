You have to be ready for the unexpected with plane travel, but there’s no preparing for something like this.

According to Mashable, one traveler walked onto a flight and found they would be sharing the air with dozens of falcons, each of which had its own seat.

“My captain friend sent me this photo,” wrote Reddit user lensoo, who first posted the picture on the social network. “Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks.”

Turns out the birds were falcons not hawks, but the number was not an exaggeration.

According to Gizmodo, seeing birds of prey fly on flights around the Persian Gulf is a relatively normal sight. What set this moment apart was the sheer number of falcon passengers on the plane.

Maybe they are all heading to the Super Bowl?

One thing is certain, it pays to have a prince as a parent. A Reddit user pointed out in the comments of the photo post that the birds were most likely flying first class, since, in the Persian Gulf area, airline policy often limits the number of birds allowed in economy class to six.