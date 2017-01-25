Philadelphia Sixers Fans #RaisetheCat in Feline Celebration of Team’s Success

Put your cats in the air, and wave them like you just don’t care.

That’s what Philadelphia Sixers fans are doing, as a form of unique celebration. After years of struggle, the NBA team is starting to rack up consecutive, impressive wins, which is cause for patient Sixers’ supporters to go wild, especially on social media.

Amidst the tweets of encouragement, a movement has formed inspired by a Sixers player who hasn’t even stepped foot on the court.

According to The Newcastle Herald, Ben Simmons, who was drafted first overall to the Sixers last year and is expected to make his NBA debut after the All-Star break, is a cat fanatic. The rookie is the proud papa to two Savannah cats, which he often posts photos of on his social media.

After seeing these shots, one Philly fan, Twitter user @GripperGrove, decided to take a cue from Simmons’ social playbook and Tweet photos of his own feline. Soon, after every Sixers win, @GripperGrove was posting a picture with his pet held in the air like baby Simba à la The Lion King, quickly tacking on his own hash tag #RaisetheCat.

Using its peculiar magic, the social world latched onto the furry celebration. Soon, dozens of Sixers fans were sharing photos of themselves proudly holding their kitties aloft to mark a win by the Sixers.

Many of the results are regal.

#raisethecat (s) A photo posted by Bridget McMahon (@birdgetm) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

#trusttheprocess #raisethecat A photo posted by Jake Mitchell (@irvingjacob_) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Some take a more unconventional turn.

This will have to do, she's part cat anyway #trusttheprocess #raisethecat A photo posted by B Gold (@bgold826) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

But you can feel the passion in every shot, and the cat confusion as well.

Someone tell me how raise the cat started — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 21, 2017

Simmons, confused at first by the new trend, has embraced #RaisetheCat himself.

Now, the hashtag is a full fledged social media success story.

So next time you hear about a Sixers win, log on and enjoy all the #RaisetheCat responses.

#raisethecat #sixers @sixers #trusttheprocess A photo posted by Bill Riccetti (@riccetti77) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:48pm PST

@bensimmons @joelembiid #raisethecat #trusttheprocess #sixers #cats #instacats #babekiss A photo posted by @jaydotnice on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

Gotta get that cat up! #76ers #beattheclippers #raisethecat A photo posted by Schaeffer (@tjschaeffer1) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:34am PST