Philadelphia Cop Accused of Animal Cruelty for Abandoning His Starving Dog in Trash Bag

Officer Michael Long of the Philadelphia Police Department has been accused of animal cruelty.

According to CBS Philly, on Nov. 23 of last year, a Good Samaritan discovered a trash bag with something poking out of the top at Wissahickon Valley Park. Upon closer inspection, the rescuer discovered the garbage bag contained a live, but emaciated, dog wrapped in a sheet.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Humane Law Enforcement Team was called in to help. The officers rushed the 3-year-old dog, who is named Cranberry, to a PSPCA shelter for medical care. At the shelter, the team treating Cranberry discovered she had a microchip, which, when scanned, provided contact information for Long.

A later search of the policeman’s home turned up a sheet that matched the one found in the trash bag with the dog. Long was arrested on Thursday and charged with 3 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of possession of an instrument of crime. After being booked into the Philadelphia County Jail, he was released on his own recognizance. He has yet to enter a plea, and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney. He did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“This arrest today is the culmination of an investigation conducted by our officers and the Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Unit,” Nicole Wilson, Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement, said in a statement Thursday. “We look forward to the opportunity to see justice through the courts in this matter.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inspiring Photographer Richard Phibbs Takes Beautiful Photos Of Shelter Animals

Cranberry has made a full recovery since she was thrown out and is now back to a healthy weight thanks to the love and care of her new forever family.

“She is currently living in a home in Malvern soaking up life as a couch potato very happy and most of her updated pictures come back exhausted by how happy she is,” Wilson told CBS Philly.

Long, who has worked on the force for 11 years, is currently suspended from the police department for 30 days with intent to dismiss.