Pgymy Marmoset Mom, World's Smallest Monkey, Gives Birth to Cutest Twins Ever (See Photos!)

“Marmoset there’ll be days like this, there’ll be days like this my marmoset (marmoset, marmoset)!”

Audrey and Gumi, pygmy marmoset parents living at the Chester Zoo in the U.K., have two very good — albeit two very tiny — reasons to celebrate.

The zoo announced on Aug. 28 that mama Audrey gave birth to a pair of itty-bitty twins on July 25. Pygmy marmosets are the world’s smallest monkeys as is, so just try to imagine how teensy-weensy their babies must be!

Well, they’re so little that it’s only now, a month later, that the babies have grown big enough for humans to see.

That said, Chester Zoo’s Deputy Curator of Animals Dr. Nick Davis explained, “Pygmy marmosets actually have relatively large babies for their tiny size. An adult will only weigh up to around 150 grams (about 1/3 lb.) and so each baby equates to around 10 percent of its body weight.”

Interestingly, these primates seem to have a very “equal opportunity” approach to child rearing: Davis says that after feeding the babies, the mother marmoset (like all other female Eastern pygmy marmosets) takes a break and lets dad do the majority of the parental chores, such as carrying the baby twins for long periods of time.

Although these sweeties will grow up overseas, Eastern pygmy marmosets are native to the rainforests of western Brazil, southeastern Colombia, eastern Ecuador and eastern Peru. Unfortunately, they are threatened both by habitat loss and the exotic pet trade.