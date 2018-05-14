There is more canine confusion in China.

Just a few days after news broke that a woman found out her puppy bought from a Chinese pet store last year is actually a fox, another pet owner has come to a similar conclusion.

According to The Independent, two years ago, Su Yun, from Kunming in the Yunnan province of China, bought a puppy on vacation, believing it to be a Tibetan Mastiff, and brought the animal home.

From day one, Yun and her family were impressed by their pet’s massive appetite. The “dog” reportedly chowed down on a box of fruit and two buckets of noodles everyday.

Getty (2)

But it wasn’t until the pet reached 250 pounds and started walking around on its hind legs that they realized there was a mistake.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

This “dog” is actually an Asiatic black bear.

Since the family is slightly (and reasonably) afraid of wild bears and is not capable of caring for one of the large creatures, they have since transferred their former family pet to Yunnan Wildlife Rescue Centre, where it will receive proper care from wildlife professionals.