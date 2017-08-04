Pets
5 Adorable Pet Beds You Can Get for Less than $30 During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Time’s almost out, so steal these deals now!
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
Smaller pets especially will love the coziness this cocoon-like bed, lined with fuzzy fleece.
Buy it! Barclay Pet Bed, $15.90; nordstrom.com
Perfect to put on top of your couch to keep it clean, the Wubba Reversible Pet Bed is quilted and machine washable.
Buy it! Wubba Reversible Pet Bed, $15.90; nordstrom.com
Go mad for plaid with this classic bed, available in three color combos.
Buy it! Braxton Plaid Pet Bed, $19.90-$22.90; nordstrom.com
Ahoy! The Dante Stripe Pet House will bring an eternal touch of summer to your home.
Buy it! Dante Stripe Pet House, $19.90; nordstrom.com
Another nautical option, the Everly Nautical Pet Bed is small enough to travel with.
Buy it! Everly Nautical Pet Bed, $25.90; nordstrom.com
