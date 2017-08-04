Pets

5 Adorable Pet Beds You Can Get for Less than $30 During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Time’s almost out, so steal these deals now!

Duck River

Smaller pets especially will love the coziness this cocoon-like bed, lined with fuzzy fleece.

Buy it! Barclay Pet Bed, $15.90; nordstrom.com

Duck River

Perfect to put on top of your couch to keep it clean, the Wubba Reversible Pet Bed is quilted and machine washable.

Buy it! Wubba Reversible Pet Bed, $15.90; nordstrom.com

Duck River

Go mad for plaid with this classic bed, available in three color combos.

Buy it! Braxton Plaid Pet Bed, $19.90-$22.90; nordstrom.com

Duck River

Ahoy! The Dante Stripe Pet House will bring an eternal touch of summer to your home.

Buy it! Dante Stripe Pet House, $19.90; nordstrom.com

Duck River

Another nautical option, the Everly Nautical Pet Bed is small enough to travel with.

Buy it! Everly Nautical Pet Bed, $25.90; nordstrom.com

