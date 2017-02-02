PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin Shares How to Trim Your Cat's Nails

Cat claws, the least fluffy part of a feline.

If you have a kitty who accidentally scratches you or loves to tear up furniture, clipping its nails could help.

The task may seem nerve-wracking, but PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin is here to make it easy.

In the clip above, Dr. Antin walks you through how to calmly and safely cut down your cat’s prickly paw points like the brave owner you are.

It’s important that you don’t trim a cat’s claws too short and that you don’t pressure felines into the beauty session if they seem in distress. Your veterinarian can always assist in clipping your pet’s nails if you don’t feel comfortable doing it yourself.