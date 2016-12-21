PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin Reveals the Human Foods Our Pets Can Eat!

Hoping you can hand some of that holiday ham off to your pup this year? Think again.

PEOPLE’s Pet Vet, Dr. Evan Antin, says you have to be careful when feeding pets table scraps, because so many “human” foods can adversely affect them.

“Overall, if you’re not sure if a food or dietary item is toxic for your pet, juts don’t feed it to them,” he says in the clip above.

Concerned that your dog or cat ate something toxic? Poison Control — not Google! — is your best bet on whether or not it’s safe.

Check out more tips from Dr. Antin in the clip above.