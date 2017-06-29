Got a Genius Dog or Cat Invention? Enter Your Idea to See Your Pet Product on Shelves!

Ever had one of those lightbulb moments, imagining a cool new pet invention while hanging out with your cat or dog? If so, we want to hear about it!

PEOPLE Magazine and Bed Bath & Beyond have joined together in the search for doggone purr-fect new pet products and accessories.

This means your dog toy ideas, cat clothing sketches and bird-cage crafts could go from your brain to the shelves of Bed Bath & Beyond.

All you need to do is submit your pet product idea on Edison Nation. Great ideas at any stage are welcomed and encouraged: this means prototypes, sketches, market-ready goods and written descriptions are all suitable.

The idea that is the best fit for all the glamorous, trendy, Instagram-loving pets of the world will be chosen and sold in Bed Bath & Beyond stores, with the creator receiving royalty on all future sales.

So stop sharing all your good ideas with your cat, and start sharing them with us by entering here.

Good luck!