Just When You Thought Patrick Stewart Couldn’t Get Any Cooler, He Fosters a Homeless Dog

Sir Patrick Stewart is trading mutants for rescue mutts.

The X-Men star recently opened his home to an adorable pit bull named Ginger, and Instagrams of these two getting to know each other are out-of-this-world adorable.

In a video of Stewart greeting the pup a his door, the actor stroked the dog’s head lovingly and thanked her for a nice, sloppy kiss on the mouth.

“Thanks to @ASPCA and @WagsandWalks, @madameozell and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull! Meet Ginger. I’m in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbulls,” said the caption for the video posted on Thursday.

The swimming lesson that wasn't. Our foster pibble Ginger is perfect afternoon company. @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbull A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

These two definitely didn’t waste anytime with small talk over Earl Grey tea, as you might expect: Hours later, Stewart shared a video of the dog at “the swimming lesson that wasn’t,” in which Ginger stood by a pool and licked the actor’s bald head.

“Our foster pibble Ginger is perfect afternoon company,” he wrote of the pup, whom he said was “so tempted” to jump in the pool.

What we’ve learned from the past 24 hours of this paw-someness is that if swimming isn’t Ginger’s thing, taking a load off on laps definitely is.

“So what we have here is a 60 lb. lap dog,” said Stewart’s wife, Sunny Ozell, who shared a video of the pup rendering her human completely immobile while sitting on her lap.

Ozell shared that it was their neighbor’s dog who inspired them to take in this sweet girl.

“We’ve loved pit bulls since meeting our neighbor pibble Sadie, and fostering is a great way for us to love this beautiful breed,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @aspca and @wagsandwalks for connecting us with this gorgeous being. We’re already in love.”