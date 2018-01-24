Paris Hilton is helping out her friend by spreading the word to her nearly 26 million social media followers.

The newly engaged star, 36, shared the missing dog poster on Instagram and Twitter Monday, along with the details of the Pomeranian named “Chucky” that also goes by the nicknames “Choo Choo” or “Charlie.”

“Please help us find my friend @rayniromitowilliams dog that was stolen right out of her own driveway! If anyone has any information on this woman please let us know immediately! $10,000 Reward, no questions asked. They just want their baby back #HelpFindChooChoo,” Hilton said.

RELATED: Paris Hilton’s Dogs Have a Nicer House Than You Do (See the Photos!)

The owners, Brandon and Rayni Romito Williams, work for the Hilton family selling real estate in Beverly Hills, and have been searching for their dog since Sunday.

The pooch was original bought by the family as part of a charity fundraiser for the MS Foundation. Paris and her mother Kathy Hilton donated the pooch alongside its breeder Betty’s Teacup Yorkies, the same breeder Paris has got a number of her dogs from.

Paris Hilton on Jan. 7 FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

“I’m absolutely in love with this dog and I haven’t been able to sleep for the last 24 hours,” Brandon told KTLA of the ‘dognapping’. “I just want my dog back, I’m offering a $10,000 reward.”

The Williams said their dog was taken by a woman who was seen walking along the driveway as captured by their security camera.

RELATED: Paris Hilton’s New Dog Is Almost Too Tiny to Be Real

“She’s so precious and she’s so sweet. She’ll lick you to death and you know everybody’s her friend and I’m sure whoever has her right now – the dog’s licking her to death,” Brandon said.

Hilton also included photos of the woman from the security camera footage.