This article first appeared on Travel & Leisure.

Even though we’re coming off of a record-breakingly warm October, winter is right around the corner. In fact, the first signs of the season have already arrived in some parts of the world.

In China’s Jilin Province, snow fell for the first time last week. And at Siberian Tiger Park in Changchun, one resident had her very first experience with the powdery weather phenomenon.

Meng Meng, a nine-year-old giant panda, was elated to see snow for the first time in her life, as evidenced in video shared by People’s Daily China. Her 10-year-old brother, Jia Jia, also partook in meteorological merriment.

The pandas bounced around their enclosure, rolling around in the freshly fallen snow. They climbed trees, threw sticks, and discovered what happens when you make tracks in the snow. The entire display was adorable enough to convince us that autumn is overrated and we should plow straight through to winter.

Meng Meng and Jia Jia are living at the Siberian Tiger Park for three years as part of a public viewing and scientific research trip. They moved in June 2015, but this is the first time they have experienced snow.

This is the farthest north any panda has lived in China. Because they’re native to the southern part of the country, they generally don’t experience cold winters and snow.