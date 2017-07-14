People

Not to Be Outdone by Beyoncé, Chinese Panda Introduces the World to Her Own Adorable Twins

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Xinhua/Getty

We see you Beyoncé, breaking your own Instagram record with the first official photo of your twins, but you aren’t the only proud mama to introduce a pair of beautiful babies this week.

A giant panda at the Shenshuping Panda Base in the Sichuan Province of China gave birth to twins on July 8.

According to Daily Mail, 8-year-old Lin Bing welcomed a boy and a girl, who are currently unnamed, seven hours apart.

Xinhua/Getty

After the first birth, Lin Bing immediately went into mom mode, handling and nursing the cubs like a natural — probably because she is. This is Lin Bing’s second time giving birth to twins; she welcomed her first pair, girls, in 2015.

VCG/Getty

Right now the newborns are bright pink, weigh about 6 oz. each and are looking more like large jelly beans than pandas bears.

VCG/Getty

The base caring for the family says Lin Bing and her cubs are all in good health, and staff is closely monitoring how the little bears progress.