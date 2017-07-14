Not to Be Outdone by Beyoncé, Chinese Panda Introduces the World to Her Own Adorable Twins

We see you Beyoncé, breaking your own Instagram record with the first official photo of your twins, but you aren’t the only proud mama to introduce a pair of beautiful babies this week.

A giant panda at the Shenshuping Panda Base in the Sichuan Province of China gave birth to twins on July 8.

According to Daily Mail, 8-year-old Lin Bing welcomed a boy and a girl, who are currently unnamed, seven hours apart.

After the first birth, Lin Bing immediately went into mom mode, handling and nursing the cubs like a natural — probably because she is. This is Lin Bing’s second time giving birth to twins; she welcomed her first pair, girls, in 2015.

Right now the newborns are bright pink, weigh about 6 oz. each and are looking more like large jelly beans than pandas bears.

The base caring for the family says Lin Bing and her cubs are all in good health, and staff is closely monitoring how the little bears progress.