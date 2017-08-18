Cute Pets
We Found Your Next Instagram Follow: Potato the Chubby Pup Is Working to Sculpt His Spud-Shaped Body
Potato the senior pup has already lost 4 lbs. and is looking to shed more in a forever home
Everyone, meet Potato!
Perhaps how this senior cutie got his name is obvious, but for those who need a little help, just take a look at that body.
This chubby potato-shaped pup ended up at a city shelter in Los Angeles, overweight and suffering from several health issues.
Potato's current foster mom, Neda, spotted the dog online and knew she needed to do something, so she contacted a local no-kill animal rescue called Love Leo Rescue.
"She knew this gentle, old dog deserved a second chance. She offered to foster him if Love Leo would be able to rescue him from the shelter. The rest is history," Love Leo Rescue's president Sasha Abelson tells PEOPLE of how Potato went from pound puppy to Instagram star.
Before moving in with Neda, Potato was treated to a full checkup from Love Leo Rescue, so he could start the next chapter of his life on the right paw.
"Potato was severely obese when he arrived at Love Leo Rescue. He also was in dire need of dental care. He had his teeth cleaned and scaled and had multiple extractions. He had a severe UTI and ear infections," Abelson says.
The rescue helped the older dog tackle and overcome all of these health issues. Now, Potato is focused on losing his extra poundage and finding a forever home.
Neda and her other dog, Chinny, have been helping Potato every step of the way.
To bring more attention to Potato, his weight-loss journey and the overall awesomeness of senior dogs, Neda recently started @adognamedpotato, an Instagram page for Potato.
Potato, who still knows how to dress on-trend in his old age, already has more than 700 followers, but is still searching for that forever home.
The perfect parents for Potato would help him continue his weight-loss journey, which includes a special diet and regular, leisurely walks.
This dedicated dog can now walk more than one mile a day and has already lost 4 lbs. since moving in to his foster home.
According to Abelson, Potato would be perfect for "anyone who has a place in their heart and home to take care of a special senior. He loves other dogs and would do best in a home with at least one other dog. He also is on a special prescription diet. Seniors can be more costly dogs to own as they require more medical care than a younger dog so his new family would have to be comfortable with that additional expense."
If you are interested in adopting Potato, contact Love Leo Rescue at loveleorescue@gmail.com.
For all those who can't welcome an adorable senior dog into their home right now, keep following Potato's journey from spud to stud.