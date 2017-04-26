One-Eyed Cat Alerts Owner to Intruder in His Home

An Australian man might sleep a little sounder tonight knowing that Manny is about the house.

The one-eyed cat alerted him to an intruder in their home, who entered through a back door, Australia’s 7 News reports. On Tuesday, Manny woke his owner Andrew with loud meows just before 6 a.m.

“I was asleep, but not too deeply asleep,” he said. “[Manny] sometimes wakes me up at that time to be fed, but it was not quite the same as if he was asking for food.”

Sensing something was amiss, Andrew picked up a shoe and headed for the dining room — when he arrived there, he was greeted by every homeowner’s nightmare.

“The light in the dining room had been left on and when I came in, there was the intruder with his back to me,” he told the station. “I asked him ‘what are you doing in my house?’ and he basically just walked straight past me and out the back door.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cat Who Lost Both His Ears Is Winning Instagram Followers with His Huge Heart

It’s unclear whether Manny — who lost his eye in a catfight! — was trying to help his master or just hungry, but Andrew definitely sounds purr-oud of Manny for a job well done. “Who needs a guard dog when you’ve got a cat?” he told 7 News.

Thanks to a license plate number from the intruder’s vehicle that Andrew was able to get that morning, police later arrested a 45-year-old man, the story said.