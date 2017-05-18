Omar the Giant Orange Maine Coon Could Be the Longest Cat in the World

That’s close to four feet of cat you’re looking at.

Omar the 3-year-old Maine Coon kitty officially measures in at 3 feet 11 inches and weighs 30.8 pounds.

According to ABC News, the fluffy giant’s owner, Stephanie Hirst of Melbourne, Australia, thinks her feline could be the longest cat on Earth.

She has submitted Omar’s measurements and photos to Guinness World Records for him to be considered for the title, which currently belongs to a kitty named Ludo.

My dad makes a pretty great bed, he has more room on him than mum does 🐱🐾 A post shared by Omar the Maine Coon (@omar_mainecoon) on May 11, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Hirst realized she might have a record-breaker on her hands when Omar grew to be 20 pounds in less than a year.

Regardless of the application’s outcome, Omar is a popular pussycat. He has already amassed quite a following on Instagram, where over 20,400 followers keep up to date on Omar’s life, which includes a lot of naps.

A secret to his impressive frame could be his diet, which consists of cat food and raw kangaroo meat, according to the BBC.