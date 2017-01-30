Ollie is M.I.A.

The female bobcat went missing from her enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., early Monday afternoon.

According to the zoo, she was last accounted for around 7:30 a.m., when keepers did the morning counts.

At 10:40 a.m. the bobcats were called for their morning feeding; Ollie the 25-lb. bobcat did not respond.

Concerned about Ollie’s lack of interest in food, the keepers did a thorough and immediate search of her enclosure and discovered she was missing from the exhibit.

“Animal Care staff are taking several measures to attract Ollie back to her enclosure. It is believed that she may return to her familiar grounds for food and shelter. Zoo staff are keeping the area around the bobcat exhibit closed because the bobcat will likely stay hidden from humans,” the zoo said in a statement about its response to the incident.

The 6-year-old cat was born in the wild and brought to the zoo when she was young.

If you live in the D.C. area and spot Ollie on the lam, do not attempt to capture the bobcat yourself. Call 202-633-7362 for assistance. While bobcats are not known to be aggressive towards humans, the zoo wants to ensure that Ollie is safely brought home.