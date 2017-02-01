Ollie the Missing National Zoo Bobcat Has Been Found

Turns out Ollie didn’t stray far from home.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C., the female bobcat that went missing from her enclosure on Monday morning has been found.

Ollie was spotted by a visitor to the zoo on the grounds near the bird house. Thanks to this tip, keepers were able to safely recapture the 6-year-old bobcat and bring her back to her enclosure.

She sustained a small cut during her time away from the exhibit, but otherwise zoo veterinarians say the animal is healthy and unharmed.

No birds were harmed by Ollie, even though she was found prowling around that bird house.

While the bobcat is back home, Sunny the red panda is still on the lam from the Virginia zoo, where she went missing from on Jan 23. The zoo’s staff is optimistic that they will catch Sunny on the grounds soon.