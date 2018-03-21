13 States Have Official State Dogs, Is Yours One of Them?

There are official state birds, trees and flowers. Some states love sweets so much they even have an official state dessert. But perhaps the cutest state designation belongs to the dozen dog breeds that are official state dogs.

Thirteen pooch-loving states in America have named an official state dog in the 240-plus years the United States has existed, and now another breed might be appointed to these esteemed ranks.

According to CNN, Ohio is considering making the Labrador retriever its official state dog. If the state’s proposed House Bill 539 passes, the Labrador will be number 14 to join the state dog pack.

See if your state already has an official man’s best friend by checking out the complete list of official state dogs below.

Alaska: Alaskan Malamute

According to the Washington Post, the Alaskan Malamute became the 11th official state dog in 2010 after a group of Alaskan kindergartners decided they wanted a state dog and their school worked with them to successfully present the idea to the state legislature.

Georgia: Adoptable Dog

The most recent state to “adopt” an official state dog is Georgia. In 2016, the state legislature passed a bill to name adoptable dogs, not a specific breed, their official state canine, reports AJC.com. The choice was made in hopes of raising awareness about shelter pets in need and the animal rescues who care for them.

Louisiana: Catahoula Leopard Dog

This stunning, spotted breed, also known as the Catahoula Cur, was made Louisiana’s official state dog in 1979. According to 225 Magazine, while not proven for sure, popular belief is that this dog breed originated in Louisiana’s Catahoula Lake area.

Maryland: Chesapeake Bay Retriever

The Chesapeake Bay retriever is the first official state dog. The Maryland state government made the call in 1964, choosing the dog breed that is named after the state’s well-known bay region.

Massachusetts: Boston Terrier

Going by the name, it’s not surprising the Boston terrier was chosen as the Massachusetts state dog. Boston.com reports that the pup has been the school mascot of Boston University since 1922 and was made state official in 1979.

New Hampshire: Chinook

According to NH.gov, the Chinook, which became New Hampshire’s state dog in 2009, got its title thanks to a group of seventh graders.

New York: Working Dogs

According to the New York State Senate, working dogs are the official dogs of New York. This decision was made in 2015 and includes guide dogs, police work dogs, war dogs, hearing dogs, service dogs, working search dogs, therapy dogs, detection dogs and dogs trained to protect or herd other animals.

North Carolina: Plott Hound

The North Carolina General Assembly named the Plott Hound, a dog breed that originated in the Tar Heel State, North Carolina’s official state dog in 1989, according to the North Carolina History Project.

Pennsylvania: Great Dane

Following closely behind Maryland, Pennsylvania named the Great Dane its official state dog in 1965, reports Barkpost.

South Carolina: Boykin Spaniel

According to Dogster, the Boykin Spaniel is also known as the “swamp poodle” and was named South Carolina’s official state dog in 1985.

Texas: Blue Lacy

While this breed was developed in the 1800s, according to Rover, the Blue Lacy did not become Texas’ official state dog until 2005.

Virginia: American Foxhound

The American foxhound was brought to Virginia from England in 1650, according to Lansdowne Animal Hospital, and became the state’s official dog in 1966.

Wisconsin: American Water Spaniel

The American Kennel Club recognized this breed in 1940 and Wisconsin followed suit, naming the pooch its official state canine in 1985.