Nina Dobrev Mourns the Loss of Her 18-Year-Old Cat: ‘My Longest Relationship, My Rock, My Best Friend’

Nina Dobrev is mourning the loss of a very beloved family member and friend: her cat.

The Vampire Diaries actress announced in an Instagram post on Monday that her fuzzy feline passed away on Saturday.

“To my sweet sweet angel, As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears. You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses. I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands. You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate,” she began the touching post.

“From there our long journey began and we were inseparable. We grew up together in Toronto, then you followed me to Atlanta, from there we road tripped across the United States through New Orleans, Austin City, Amarillo Texas, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, we even saw the Grand Canyon for our first time together. Our final chapter and destination together was here in Los Angeles. I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love, because that’s what you gave me,” the 28-year-old wrote.

Dobrev concluded: “Saying goodbye to you on Saturday was the most difficult thing I have had to do in my life. It was bittersweet, but I’m so happy I got to hold you in my arms one last time. My heart hurts, I miss you more than I words can explain but I can still feel your presence, energy and light. I know you’re still with me and will always be a part of me, no matter where I go. In sickness and in health until death do us part. My longest relationship, my rock, my best friend. I love you. 9 lives. 9 names. Bambi Jami Jamilia Lynx Jami Lynx Jinx Jimmy jam Poop Jammie.”

Dobrev included a series of photos in the Instagram post of both herself and her cat, which included their trip to the Grand Canyon.

Just days before her cat passed away, Dobrev paid tribute to her kitty with a sweet Instagram post in honor of #NationalPuppyDay on Thursday.

“You hear people say “dogs are a man’s best friend.” She might not be one, but she’s my best friend so today on #NationalPuppyDay I celebrate my main squeeze. She may not bark, but she fits the criteria in every other way. She follows me everywhere I go, she loves me unconditionally, she sleeps with me (often on me), she licks me, she constantly begs for food, I pick up her poop. I love you, you furry little critter,” she captioned a photo.



Has your cat seen the Grand Canyon? Mine has. 😻 A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on May 16, 2015 at 7:51pm PDT

Two years ago, the actress took her kitty to the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, where they took a selfie together.

“Has your cat seen the Grand Canyon? Mine has,” she captioned a photo of the duo snuggled up.



R.I.P.