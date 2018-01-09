Nicole Richie Embarrasses Her Kids & Their Pet Lizard By Dancing While Giving the Reptile a Bath

Nicole Richie is a pro at embarrassing her children and, it seems, her pets too.

The style star shared a funny video of herself dancing while giving Speedy, her family’s new pet lizard, a bath as her 9-year-old daughter Harlow giggled and recorded it.

“Mommy, Speedy’s embarrassed,” Harlow tells her mother as Richie proceeds to jump around her kitchen to Bobby Darin’s “Splish Splash.”

In the caption of the video, Richie wrote, “Speedy had his 1st bath this weekend & it was a blast… even in a room full of haters 🙄 #splishsplash#letmelive.”

A lizard isn’t the only pet that is part of the fashion designer’s family. In April, the former reality star introduced her eight chickens to Archdigest.com in a high-fashion photo shoot.

Source: Nicole Richie/Instagram

Richie named her flock as Tallulah, Philomena, Mama Cass, Sunny, Daisy and newcomers Ivy, Sibby, and Dixie Chick.

“About three years ago, we decided to add to our family and bought five chickens,” Richie said. “I was in New York at the Met Ball, and I came home and they were delivered the same day. I raised them inside my house for about six weeks, and then it was time for them to have a coop.”

Richie’s two children, including 7-year-old son Sparrow — both of who she shares with husband and Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden — have taken an interest in the pets, but explained that Madden was a different story.

“Joel has looked at them maybe two times. When he has friends over and wants to be cool, then he’ll talk about our chickens and give his friends a tour, but otherwise, he doesn’t care about our chickens,” she said with a laugh.