Nick Lachey Has a Simple Way You Can Make Your Dog Feel Better in 5 Minutes

As he tells it, Nick Lachey‘s first child wasn’t his son Camden — it was his dog, Wookie.

Wookie, whom he got as a puppy, was the one who taught him the patience he preaches as a necessity for child-rearing. Wookie is his boy. So when Lachey noticed that his dog was itching after a stay at a friend’s house, he was worried. At first he thought it could be fleas, but when normal treatments didn’t work and the itching became even worse, Lachey decided it was time for a visit to the vet.

There, the singer found out his pup was dealing with an allergic reaction, and got Wookie getting the meds he needed to stop itching and start playing again. But after seeing what his furbaby went through, Lachey doesn’t want any other dogs or owners to go through the misery of tackling an itch your pet can scratch.

To help itchy canines finally find relief, Lachey advises visiting youranimalinstinct.com, where dog owners can take a simple, short quiz that will narrow down what might be bothering their pups. For each test taken, Zoetis will donate funds to K-9 Courage, a program dedicated to caring for retired military dogs and active veteran service dogs.

It’s a dog-help-dog world!