New Zealand’s Adorable ‘First Cat’ Is Taking Over Twitter with Its Opposable Thumbs

New Zealand isn’t just getting their youngest prime minister in 150 years, they’re also getting a cat with opposable thumbs!

The country’s newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, 37, has introduced the world to her adorable cat, Paddles, who has her own Twitter account.

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special. pic.twitter.com/MPkxdhWCRu — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

“Hi, I’m Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand,” read her debut Tweet on Saturday. “I have opposable thumbs, I’m purrty special.”

Me before becoming First Cat. Life was so easy. It was the campaign of my life and I am honoured to serve both people and puss. pic.twitter.com/dwf5hDVT5J — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 22, 2017

Paddles, an orange and white cat, has proved herself to be a prolific Twitter user, and already has over 9,000 followers at the time of this post.

On her Twitter biography, Paddles’ full name is Paddles Ardern-Gayford. She is described as being “proud to serve as the First Cat of New Zealand. Have thumbs, will tweet.”

Close, but no tuna. My MUM is the Purrime Minister. She rules (literally and furguratively) https://t.co/JpawhPRzwM — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 27, 2017

Paddles' advice for the day: don't compurr yourself to others. You're the best you! Prrp ❤️ — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 27, 2017

Ardern, who shares Paddles with her partner Clarke Gayford, told Newshub she had no idea who created or was running her cat’s Twitter page, but denied that it was Gayford.

“There is indeed an account in the name of my cat and I have no idea who has created it,” she said.

Despite not knowing who was behind the popular new social media site, Ardern did say she and Gayford were enjoying the amusing tweets.

“I am quite happy for that person to continue logging on behalf of Paddles, keeping in mind Paddles has thumbs,” she said. “I can’t put it past her, it’s her own account as well.”