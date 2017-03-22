New York Yankee Is Proud Dad to Cat Directly Descended from Austin Powers' Mr. Bigglesworth

Could Greg Bird’s cat be up to evil? Purr-haps. After all, it’s in his blood.

The New York Yankees first baseman recently revealed that his beloved Sphynx cat, Mr. Delicious, is a direct descendant of the feline who played Mr. Bigglesworth in the Austin Powers films, reports The New York Post.

Bird welcomed the hairless Delicious, nicknamed Lish, into his home last year. Instead of helping his owner take over the world, Lish helped Bird recover from a shoulder injury with cuddles and plenty of personal attention.

Lish’s love has turned the baseball player into a proud cat man, just like Dr. Evil.

Those Mr. Bigglesworth genes are irresistible, or perhaps it’s just Lish’s precious face.