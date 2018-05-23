New York Therapy Horses Are Helping Humans Fight Pain and Find Happiness

GallopNYC knows the therapeutic power of horses, so it set up an “oasis” in the Big Apple, where stressed-out city dwellers can find peace among the ponies.

The non-profit is dedicated to helping riders “walk, talk and learn” through a connection with horses.

Jasmary Alfonso-Andaluz is one of GallopNYC’s hundreds of riders. She is living with multiple sclerosis, which has kept her in chronic pain for years.

With help from the gentle giants at GallopNYC, Alfonso-Andaluz has been able to gain back mobility, lower her pain levels and find confidence in herself and her body.

To learn more about the amazing ways therapeutic horses are changing lives for the better, watch the clip from PEOPLE TV’s Paws and Claws above.