New Liger Cub Born in Russia, Still Pretty Much Our Favorite Animal

Ligers aren’t just a Napoleon Dynamite pipe dream, they are a reality, and now there’s one more in the world.

According to 5newsonline.com, a Russian zoo recently welcomed the arrival of a new liger named Tzar.

Tzar is the offspring of Princess the tiger and Cesar the lion.

The little cub is just one of roughly 30 lion and tiger crosses living in the world. The unusual animal is difficult to breed.

Tzar is growing up happy and healthy thanks to a supply of milk the zoo’s goat provides him. And the cub won’t stop growing anytime soon. Ligers get to be quite large, with the biggest being Hercules, who weighs 922 pounds.