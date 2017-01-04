New Hashtag #CatsinBowties is the Gift That Gives All Year Round

Christmas came super early. It’s the dawn of 2017 and we already have a hashtag that is so profoundly important and adorable that I am predicting now that it has enough staying power to last all year.
It’s #CatsinBowties.
Sure, it’s simple, but simplicity is the key to success in the fickle, whirlwind environment of the internet. What you get with this hashtag is exactly what the text says, a bunch of dapper kitties in fashionable neckwear.
Felines, or at least the owners of felines, have been quick to embrace this trend, churning out plenty of precious pictures on Instagram to convince even the most cynical that 2017 is going to be alright.
Wearing my new favorite bow tie to celebrate to first #ttt of 2017 😻👅👔 If you want a bow tie like mine, check out @elfie_the_squishy_face_kitty. His mom makes and sells them to help fund @project_feral. Plus she's offering 17% off your order with coupon code HAPPYNEWYEAR until this Caturday. You'll see me in some new bow ties in a few weeks 👍🏻😺 #tacotonguetuesday #tongueouttuesday #catswiththeirtonguesout #catsinbowties #happycat #handsomecat #rescuecat #furbaby #fureverhome #rescuecatsofinstagram
It's Monday but you're not going to work… this seems wrong but I think it's good? #suspiciouscats #bankholiday #catsinbowties #catshatemondays #magnificent_meowdels #persiancatsofinstagram #bluepersian #persian_feature #persiancat #catsofinstagram #cat_lovers #squishyfacecrew #fluffycatcrew #fluffy_n_adorable #instacat_meows #cutecatclub #buzzfeedanimals #cat_of_world #smize
Sending Out Himalayan Love In @hightidebowties ❤ #Romy #BowTieTuesday #himalayan #himalayankitten #kitten #kittens #fluffy #meow #kittensofinstagram #cats #catlove #catlover #pets #Persian #Persiancats #animals #animalsofinstagram #topcatphoto #bestmeow #Excellent_cats #excellent_kittens #catsofinstagram #cat_features #himalayancatsofinstagram #HimalayanFamily #sealpoint #sealpointhimalayan #CatsInBowTies
Caturday NYE edition, dapper AF! Thank you @catinberlin for hooking us up 👌🏻 #fancyAF #toocoolforschool #lenny #sealpoint #britishshorthair #legendary #catsofinstagram #cats #catsinbowties #bowtie #penguins #happyfeet #nye2016 #letsparty #popthebubbly #cheers #happynewyear #neko #cute #nofilter #caturday #cat #igcats
#rip2016 #nye #2017 #happynewyear #partyposse #catsinbowties #catsofinstagram #cutepetclub #topcatphoto #cats_of_instagram #catphotography #bestmeow #magnificent_meowdels #cat_features #meowvswoof #meowbox #meow_beauties #instacat_meows #instacat #catstagram #catstocker #my_loving_pet #excellent_cats #rescuepetsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #cats_of_world #teamfancykitty #nikonlove #westcottlighting