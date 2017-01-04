New Hashtag #CatsinBowties is the Gift That Gives All Year Round

These 😻's are starting off 2017 looking fresh AF. 💯💯💯 A video posted by INSTANT (@instantdotme) on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

Christmas came super early. It’s the dawn of 2017 and we already have a hashtag that is so profoundly important and adorable that I am predicting now that it has enough staying power to last all year.

It’s #CatsinBowties.

Sure, it’s simple, but simplicity is the key to success in the fickle, whirlwind environment of the internet. What you get with this hashtag is exactly what the text says, a bunch of dapper kitties in fashionable neckwear.

Felines, or at least the owners of felines, have been quick to embrace this trend, churning out plenty of precious pictures on Instagram to convince even the most cynical that 2017 is going to be alright.

Happy Mew Year bishes! Thanks to @hussycats for the edit! #happynewyear #2017 #celebration#catsofinstagram #catswiththeirtongueout #theDuffy #NYE #catsinbowties #exoticshorthair #happymewyear A photo posted by Duffalo & Fergie La French (@squishdelish) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:18am PST

The holidays are over 🙀Happy Bow Tie Tuesday #Bobby Michael Myers hair bow made by @chrisandcrossbones and adapted to fit cat collar #kitschandcrossbones A photo posted by Janet (@bobbyandsadie) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:08pm PST