Cats

New Hashtag #CatsinBowties is the Gift That Gives All Year Round

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

These 😻's are starting off 2017 looking fresh AF. 💯💯💯

Christmas came super early. It’s the dawn of 2017 and we already have a hashtag that is so profoundly important and adorable that I am predicting now that it has enough staying power to last all year.

It’s #CatsinBowties.

Sure, it’s simple, but simplicity is the key to success in the fickle, whirlwind environment of the internet. What you get with this hashtag is exactly what the text says, a bunch of dapper kitties in fashionable neckwear.

Felines, or at least the owners of felines, have been quick to embrace this trend, churning out plenty of precious pictures on Instagram to convince even the most cynical that 2017 is going to be alright.

