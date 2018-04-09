These Are the Netflix Shows that Your Pets Actually Want to Binge-Watch with You

Netflix and Woof is real.

Netflix recently found through a new survey that plenty of pet owners, 84 percent of members polled to be exact, adore watching Netflix with their pets, including Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure.

Of that group, 31 percent have a separate account for viewing with the their furry friend and 71 percent Netflix members polled said cats and dogs make the best bingeing buddies.

Why? Because they love to cuddle, are always down for one more episode and they don’t hog the remote. Obviously the pet and parent binge-watching relationship is an important one. Forty-seven percent of pet owners polled say they will change where they are sitting to make their pet more comfortable. Steps need to be taken to keep this relationship sacred.

One of the easiest ways to make your pet feeling welcome during your viewing sessions, is to put on programs they want to watch.

Netflix found that out of their original shows, these are the top ten programs pets like to cozy up and watch with their human.

Stranger Things Fuller House 13 Reasons Why Orange is the New Black House of Cards Black Mirror Marvel’s Daredevil A Series of Unfortunate Events The Ranch Better Call Saul

So if you haven’t seen one of the series above, grab the treats and the blankets, because you and your pet have some bingeing to do.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

And, don’t worry, if you are one of those people who talk to your pet during a Netflix viewing or turn to your furry friend for comfort during a scary scene, you are not alone.