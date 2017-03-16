People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Pandas

Happy National Panda Day! Here’s a Cute Panda Video for Every Mood

By @sarynthumps

Posted on

Panda videos: They’re the Hallmark cards of the Internet animal kingdom. Whatever your mood, there’s a lumbering black-and-white ball of fluff to symbolize some personal joy or existential angst. In honor of National Panda Day, we’re gifting you eight cute clips to help express your innermost fuzzy feelings.

Obsessive Affection

 

Playful Persistence

I’m King of the World!” Enthusiasm

Stubborn Insubordination

Shock and Awe-Shucks, Bless You Child

Rambunctious Romping

Futile Escapism

Unhinged Showmanship

We hope you have as much fun celebrating as we do. To keep the Panda Day fun going, check out 16 gratuitous photos of baby pandas, and find out which pandas you can meet in real life in North America!