9 Dogs Who Want to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with You Right Now
I bark, you bark, we all bark for ice cream
Sunday, or should we say Sundae, is a very important holiday. It's National Ice Cream Day!
This year, dogs are getting in on the fun. (Though note: Be sure to give your pups dog-safe ice cream only, and never chocolate!)
PetSmart treated pups across the country to an early sweet to prime them for Sunday, setting up ice cream trucks in major North American cities to pass out dog-friendly ice cream snacks.
Did your dog's busy schedule keep him for scooping up a free treat? Don't worry! PetSmart is giving out free ice cream sundaes to all the pups that stop by the brand's PetsHotel locations on National Ice Cream Day.
Watching these pups enjoy their free treats, we picked up a few National Ice Cream Day tips.
Remember happiness is best shared with others, so don't be afraid to whip up your own creamy confection for yourself and a dog-friendly version for you pet.
And while National Ice Cream Day is important to observe, enjoying ice cream is a lifestyle choice that you and your dog should indulge in all year round.
Take a note from dog ice cream eating etiquette and try going in face-first next time.
And make sure to carefully consider your toppings.
When you ice cream arrives on Sunday, you may be too excited to reason, but try to hold off on eating until your server sets it down.
Most importantly, be happy! Happiness is one of the best sauces you can put on ice cream.
