The National Dog Show Returns on Thanksgiving — with a Charitable Twist

Halloween has passed and turkey time is almost here, which means the National Dog Show is right around the corner, as well!

On Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 23), NBC will present The National Dog Show Presented by Purina following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The beloved holiday show, now in its 16th year, will air from noon to 2 p.m. across all time zones.

John O’Hurley is back to host the furry event dedicated to all the amazing things man’s best friend can do. David Frei will also be ringside once more to offer expert commentary on all the bizarre and beautiful breeds competing for Best in Show. Mary Carillo is reporting benchside and Olympic favorites Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will be backstage, rounding out the roster of animal-loving all-stars bringing this show to your living room on Turkey Day.

“For 16 years, the National Dog Show Presented by Purina has been at the forefront of the purebred dog world,” said O’Hurley. “I’m proud to be a part of a legacy that not only celebrates such a rich history of dog breeds, but also being part of a tradition that entertains everyone from 4 to 94.”

The public enjoys being part of the fun, too: Last year’s broadcast set new records for its 15-year run on NBC, reaching more than 22 million viewers.

This years viewers can expect to see more than 2,000 different dogs all strutting their stuff for the Best in Show title, but the show isn’t just about purebred dogs. As part of the National Dog Show and Thanksgiving celebration, Purina wants to know what makes your dog the best. From Nov. 16 to 26, for every unique canine-centered post shared on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the @purina and #DogThanking tags, Purina will donate $1 (up to $50,000 total) to GreaterGood.org. The organization will use these contributions to help provide relief to the people and pets affected by hurricanes in Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico.

Think of it as a dog helps dog helps dog situation, and just another wonderful reason to join in on the National Dog Show Presented by Purina fun.