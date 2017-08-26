Hashtag Party Dogs! Celebrate National Dog Day with 12 'Breeds' of #PartyDog

Release the Hounds! You don’t want your pup to be tardy for the party.
Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, and canines across America are showing their puppy pride on Instagram (and beyond) with the hashtag #partydog. All types of pups have turned up for this celebration. Let’s check out who’s on the VIP list.
Catalina Wine Mixer #PartyDog
(Very Good) Birthday Boy #PartyDog
Purple People-eater #PartyDog
Pity #PartyDog
Eyes Wide Shut #PartyDog
Pizza #PartyDog
Pool #PartyDog
Sophisticated #PartyDog
Flip Cup #PartyDog
Cone of Shame #PartyDog
Undercover #PartyDog
Diaper #PartyDog
Tonight we celebrated Cecelia's 1st birthday. I had a blast licking up food from the party and letting the kids climb all over me. #wilson #partydog #goldenlife #sirwilsonofwilsonhill #goldenpuppy #pnwdogs #happywilson #pup #goldenretriever #ilovemydogs #ilovemydog #family #cece #babye #washingtonstatedogs #mythriftedhome #maplevalley #pnw #birthday #dog #goldenretrieverlove #ilovemygolden
How are you and your dog celebrating? Tell us with an Instagram tagged @peoplepets and #partydog. Happy celebrating!