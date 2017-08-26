Shopping
11 Gifts Every Dog Lover Wants on National Dog Day
Don’t forget the dog lovers in your life on National Dog Day on Aug. 26!
SAFE SNACKS
If your dog's been good, he deserves a treat! And the best of the best are Sprinkles' Pupcakes, sugar-free mini-cupcakes (full of human-grade, dog-friendly ingredients, of course) topped with yogurt frosting.
Buy it! Sprinkles Pupcakes, $2.50 each; sprinkles.com for locations
PEEK-A-PUP
Carry the soothing powers of a sweet Shiba Inu (aka doge) where ever you go.
Buy it! Dog in Your Pocket Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com
BOW WOW BREAKFAST
You are what you eat, so prove you're a dog lover with this toaster (please don't eat dogs).
Buy it! Pet Emblazing Toaster, $29.97; amazon.com
MUTT DIAL
It's good to have a reminder of how adorable dogs are on the thing that's probably in your hand right now.
Buy it! 3D Bulldog Phone Case, $5,00; icing.com
ALL YOU NEED IS DOGE
Abbey Road never looked so cute. There's "Something" in the way this moves us.
Buy it! Rescue Road Hoodie, $49.00; california-canine.com
BABY GOT BARK
A little puppy word play never hurt anyone.
Buy it! Big Mutts Doormat, $22.99; amazon.com
PAGE TURNER
For those who can't have puppies, but still want to stare at them all the time.
Buy it! The Dogist Book, $16.96; amazon.com
IMPORTANT MESSAGE
Brass tacks, this is just good advice, plain and simple.
Buy it! Dogeared Tote, $32.00; amazon.com
CHOW TIME
A simple, yet important, tool for all those living in a multi-person household with a single pup
Buy it! Did You Feed the Dog? Mount, $9.95; amazon.com
COLOR ME CUTE
You're never too old to color, especially when you are coloring Corgis.
Buy it! The Corgi Lover's Coloring Book, $4.99; amazon.com
ANATOMY LESSON
Finally learn where the "Poogesacks" are.
Buy it! Anatomy of a Pug Throw Pillow, $6.87; amazon.com
