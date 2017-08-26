Shopping

11 Gifts Every Dog Lover Wants on National Dog Day

Don’t forget the dog lovers in your life on National Dog Day on Aug. 26!

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

More

1 of 11

Courtesy Sprinkles

SAFE SNACKS

If your dog's been good, he deserves a treat! And the best of the best are Sprinkles' Pupcakes, sugar-free mini-cupcakes (full of human-grade, dog-friendly ingredients, of course) topped with yogurt frosting. 

Buy it! Sprinkles Pupcakes, $2.50 each; sprinkles.com for locations

 

2 of 11

 

PEEK-A-PUP

Carry the soothing powers of a sweet Shiba Inu (aka doge) where ever you go.

Buy it! Dog in Your Pocket Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com

3 of 11

 

BOW WOW BREAKFAST

You are what you eat, so prove you're a dog lover with this toaster (please don't eat dogs).

Buy it! Pet Emblazing Toaster, $29.97; amazon.com

4 of 11

 

MUTT DIAL

It's good to have a reminder of how adorable dogs are on the thing that's probably in your hand right now.

Buy it! 3D Bulldog Phone Case, $5,00; icing.com

5 of 11

 

ALL YOU NEED IS DOGE

Abbey Road never looked so cute. There's "Something" in the way this moves us. 

Buy it! Rescue Road Hoodie, $49.00; california-canine.com

6 of 11

 

BABY GOT BARK

A little puppy word play never hurt anyone.

Buy it! Big Mutts Doormat, $22.99; amazon.com

7 of 11

 

PAGE TURNER

For those who can't have puppies, but still want to stare at them all the time.

Buy it! The Dogist Book, $16.96; amazon.com

8 of 11

 

IMPORTANT MESSAGE

Brass tacks, this is just good advice, plain and simple.

Buy it! Dogeared Tote, $32.00; amazon.com

9 of 11

 

CHOW TIME

A simple, yet important, tool for all those living in a multi-person household with a single pup

Buy it! Did You Feed the Dog? Mount, $9.95; amazon.com

10 of 11

 

COLOR ME CUTE

You're never too old to color, especially when you are coloring Corgis.

Buy it! The Corgi Lover's Coloring Book, $4.99; amazon.com

11 of 11

 

ANATOMY LESSON

Finally learn where the "Poogesacks" are.

Buy it! Anatomy of a Pug Throw Pillow, $6.87; amazon.com

See Also

More

More

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 