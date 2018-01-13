There's Going to Be Quite the Wild Red Carpet on Oscars Night — but Not for the Reasons You're Thinking

Oscars night is going to be wild!

On Sunday night, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, Nat Geo WILD will celebrate the biggest stars … of the animal kingdom. Nat Geo WILD from the Red Carpet brings together four-legged celebs like Meryl Sheep, Jimmy Kibble, Cobra Winfrey, Bunnifer Lawrence and more for a red carpet event hosted by Ross Mathews and Sarina Morales.

“One of my favorite actresses, ViOWLa Davis, gave me a heads-up that this year’s red carpet is going to be the ‘hoo’s hoo’ of the animal kingdom, so I’m looking forward to chatting with these A-listers,” said Mathews. “It’s been a wild year in Hollywood, so viewers can expect ferocious fashions and celebrity surprises. Get the popcorn ready, because this year’s red carpet is going to be a total zoo!”

A fabulous one, though: in addition to the interviews and red carpet commentary, PeopleTV will showcase the night’s fashions via the PeopleTV Glambot. Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, a special simulcast of the afternoon’s festivities will stream on PeopleTV, via People.com and the PeopleTV app.

Catch a sneak peek of the paw-some program above, and tune in on Sunday, March 4, before that other awards show begins.