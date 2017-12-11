The Cat's Meow! NatGeo WILD’s Big Cat Expert Introduces His Baby Bengal Tiger and Leopard Friends

Get ready to go “awww” and maybe a little “rawwwr,” too.

NatGeo WILD’s Boone Smith stopped by the PEOPLE Now studio recently to celebrate Big Cat Week with a few special guests: two baby leopards and a Bengal tiger cub.

The black and the spotted jungle kitties, Atilla and Usain, are 3 months old, while Gideon the tiger is 4 months old. They’re absolutely adorable chewing on our host’s hand right now, but beware of those fangs in a few months!

Learn more about these cuties above, and don’t miss out on Big Cat Week all week long on NatGeo WILD for more footage of leopards, tigers and other sizable felines.