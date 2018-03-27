Mountain Lion Caught Prowling California Neighborhood Released into Wild with 'Little Headache'

A dramatic 24 hours for Azusa, California, ended with a ‘little headache.’

According to the Los Angeles Times, a curious mountain lion pawed into an Azusa neighborhood on Monday, entering the backyards of several residents, and even participating in a staring contest with one local.

“I didn’t feel scared, it didn’t seem like it was aggressive,” Deborah Moore, who spotted the big cat while walking to her home from a neighbor’s place, told the newspaper. “We just had a kind of staring contest and I didn’t want to take off and have it chase me or something.”

The Azusa Police Department was on the scene shortly after the first reported sighting (around 7 a.m.) of the wild animal. Officers made sure residents stayed in their homes while the mountain lion was in the area, and kept track of the creatures movements with a drone.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife/Twitter

CBS Los Angeles reports that the animal navigated through several properties before being contained in the backyard of a home. Around 9:30 a.m. the mountain lion was safely tranquilized by a California Department of Fish and Wildlife warden and removed from the residential area. CDFW examined the animal before releasing the big cat back into a wild.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife/Twitter

A CDFW spokesperson, Adam Smith, told the station that officials found the animal was blind in one eye. This visual impairment could’ve made it difficult for the 10-year-old mountain lion to find its way out of the maze of backyards it wandered into.

“Where the heck am I?” said Azusa lion in his new home, away from town. pic.twitter.com/cmAlMrvfDE — Cal Fish & Wildlife (@CaliforniaDFW) March 27, 2018

After getting approval from the vet, the mountain lion, also known as a cougar, was released into an area a safe distance away from local neighborhoods.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

On Twitter, the CDFW said the big cat “safely darted” back into its habitat in good health aside from a “little headache” likely caused by the animal’s unexpected nap.