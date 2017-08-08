The Most Popular Cat Videos to Ever Grace the Internet

It’s #InternationalCatDay!
To celebrate the momentous, meowing occasion, we are going to the Mt. Olympus of cat content, YouTube, to revisit the gods who built the foundations of the kitty craze that has a firm, glorious hold on the Internet today.
We are talking about the greatest cat videos of all time. These videos haven’t been watched a few thousand times or even 1 million times — they have been viewed tens of millions of times.
Chances are you have seen several of these founding fathers of feline entertainment, chance ares you have watched them more than once; so you will understand that all of the videos below are worth revisiting, not jut because they are the big shots of the cat video world, but because they are some of the cutest clips around.
OMG Cat
Views: 23,675,278
The most important cat clip you need in your reaction gif arsenal.
Cat vs Zombies
Views: 25,387,906
Move over, The Walking Dead!
My Cat Saved My Son
View: 25,857,723
Courageous kitty Tara put hero cats on the map.
Cat Bath Freak Out
Views: 26,761,687
“Meow” is just cat language 101. This video opens up the uninitiated to the weirder noises that can come out of a kitty.
Can’t Hug Every Cat (Songify Version)
Views: 38,058,388
She gets it.
Keyboard Cat
Views: 47,920,291
Sorry in advance for getting this stuck in your head.
Cat Mom Hugs Baby Kitten
Views: 59,123,162
Six years later and we still have no words to sum up our deep, deep devotion to this video, just a lot of weird guttural “aww” sounds.
The Two Talking Cats
Views: 64,324,393
You may think you speak feline, but you’ve got nothing on these two chatty cattys.
Surprise Kitty
Views: 77,689,009
It’s the kitten that launched a thousand imitations! This may be YouTube’s sweetest 17 seconds.
Nyan Cat
Views: 149,515,686
The top cat video on the Internet doesn’t even star a real cat, just an adorable cartoon with an irritatingly infectious song.