Most Humans Can Probably Speak Dog, According to a Recent Study

Admit it, your dog is probably the best person you know. But do you really get him?

According to a recent study by Hungary’s Eötvös Loránd University, chances are yes, you do.

The researchers behind the study were interested in seeing how well humans understand dog language, reports BGR.

To test this, they had a group of 40 volunteers listen to dog growls. While canine growls may seem menacing to some, dogs use them for many different forms of communication. For this study, volunteers heard three different types of growls: aggressive growls (used while protecting food), growls used in threat displays and playful growls.

Recordings from 18 different dogs making these three types of growls were played for volunteers without labels. After hearing a growl, the volunteers had to decide what category the noise fell under.

FROM PEN: How Do I Know If My Dog Has an Allergy?

Researchers gathered all the guesses, and found the participants were right more often than wrong. Overall, volunteers got the answer correct 63 percent of the time, with women making the correct choice 65% on average.

While the numbers weren’t perfect, this study shows that people, even those who don’t work or live with dogs, have the ability to understand what our animal brethren is trying to communicate in their own way.