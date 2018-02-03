Molly Sims Mourns the Death of Her 18-Year-Old Dog Poupette: 'She Has Been My MVP'

Molly Sims‘ beloved dog Poupette has died.

The 44-year-old model and actress posted an emotional message on Instagram Friday, mourning the loss of her four-legged BFF.

“Today I said goodbye to my sweet Poupette,” Sims captioned a photo of her and her late dog. “She has been my MVP for almost 19 years. She found a way to mend my broken heart and bring me sunshine on my darkest days. She was my constant in a world that never stopped moving.”

“From walking the runways with me, traveling to Paris and New York, breakups, love, marriage and 3 babies .. Whether I was poor, rich, single or married— she loved me unconditionally,” Sims continued. “My dear Poupette you gave us 6 babies… Chloe, Thumper, India … so many amazing memories and a LOVE that can never be replaced. You are forever in my heart and a part of this Tribe of 5.”

Molly Sims Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sims then went on to thank fans for their support during her loss. “To all the people who were sweet, kind and loving to her— I CANNOT express how much I appreciate ALL of you,” she wrote. “Thank you @stephanedessaint. … Thank you Tori @balancedpetvet for being so supportive and helpful during this tough time ❤ You’re the best at what you do.”

“Poupette— you were the BEST GIFT I EVER GOT,” Sims added. “Thank you to all the amazing vets who helped my sweet Poupette live her best life until the very end.”

Her message ended with a touching note: “I am sure she is now living her dream eating the best treats in heaven with her brother Dukey,” Sims wrote. “I ❤you more than you will EVER know. 🙌🏼😭😇 RIP🐾 POUPETTE You will be forever with me. #LEGEND.”

Sims is one of the most recent celebrity to mourn the loss of a beloved dog.

In January, Chelsea Handler took to Instagram to share the sad news that her beloved pup Chunk had died. “So many people loved him,” Handler wrote of her German shepherd-Chow mix, who she rescued from a kill shelter in 2009. “I really appreciate that and so did he.”

On Wednesday, Good American mogul and soon-to-be mom Khloé Kardashian said goodbye to her loyal dog Gabbana too — writing on Instagram, “She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible!”

Christina Aguilera and Jordin Sparks also recently lost their beloved pooches.