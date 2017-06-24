Molly Sims Mourns Death of Dog Duke

Molly Sims is in a state of shock after the sudden and unexpected death of her beloved dog, Duke.

The actress announced the sad news on Instagram Friday along with ten of her favorite pooch photos that also featured her three kids; Grey Douglas, 5 months, Scarlett May, 2, and Brooks Alan, 4.

“We are BEYOND devastated… Yesterday, we lost our beloved Dukie,” Sims, 44, wrote in a tribute to her deceased 8-year-old.

The mother of three also shared the story of how Duke came in her life after marrying husband Scott Stuber.

“I can’t believe 2 weeks ago you were completely fine… running in the yard and playing in the bubbles.. cannonballing into our pool,” Sims recalled. “Our hearts are absolutely breaking but we know you are living in doggie heaven and we will NEVER EVER forget you and the unconditional love you brought in to our lives.”

Sims is also a pet parent to Yorkshire Terriers named Poopette and Chloe.