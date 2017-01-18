Missouri Dog Survives 18 Hours in Animal Trap During Ice Storm

Dillon chose one of the worst nights imaginable to wander away from home, and people who know him are calling it a “miracle” that the dog managed to come back.

Last Thursday, during a messy ice storm in Arnold, Missouri, Cindy Bess’s schnauzer mix went beyond her invisible fence and disappeared, according to FOX 13 news, who reported the story.

When she sounded the alarm to neighbors, they immediately tried to help just as an ice storm was moving in.

“There was a whole night of texting; everybody texting,” Bess’s friend, Sue Ziegler, said. “Someone said they were praying to St. Anthony; that was really awesome.”

They searched but there was no sign of Dillon. The next morning — nearly 18 hours after the pup went missing — they searched again and this time someone spotted something.

Neighbor Julie Drew yelled, “‘Oh my God, I think I see a dog!” in the ice covered woods. The pooch was stuck in an animal trap, the story said.

“That was painful to see,” Drew told FOX 13, “And to see that it was chained to a tree. He had no way out.”

Dillon, as it turns out, was lucky: He suffered only a soft tissue injury in the ordeal, which Bess says brought the community together.

“I just felt like it was a miracle,” Ziegler said. “Because of the ice storm. And I knew one more night, that dog wouldn’t have survived out there.”