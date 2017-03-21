Missing 17-Year-Old Blind Cat Found in Different State, Three Years Later

It was a long time coming, but Larry is finally home.

The blind 17-year-old feline, who originally hails from Washington state, was reunited with his owner after disappearing three-and-a-half years ago.

According to Multnomah County Animal Services in Troutdale, Oregon, which shared the story on its website, a good Samaritan brought the elderly orange tabby to the MCAS after he found it wandering around his apartment complex.

“Luckily, the cat had been microchipped as a kitten and the contact information traced back to Nancy, who happen to still be reachable by the phone number on file,” the post said. “Nancy said she had gone to work one day and the 14-year old cat she had brought home as a kitten had disappeared without a trace.”

The cat’s owner lost hope of finding her pet, named Larry, but thanks to that microchip, they were reunited after Nancy received the call from MCAS last week.

“Without a microchip, this now-blind senior cat living across state lines would never find his way back into his owner’s arms,” said the post. “As it turns out for Larry, he will be able to spend his remaining years with the home he knew most of his life.”