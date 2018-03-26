Two Kinds of Milo's Kitchen Dog Treats Voluntarily Recalled After Three Dogs Reported Ill

The J.M. Smucker Company has recalled limited shipments of two different kinds of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats.

According to the Milo’s Kitchen website, shipments of Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak and Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon are being recalled over concerns of potentially elevated levels of a beef thyroid hormone.

The treat lots affected are:

Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak

UPC Code: 0 7910051822 7 Size: 18 oz. bag Best By Date: 11/15/2018

0 7910051822 7 18 oz. bag 11/15/2018 UPC Code: 0 7910051822 7 Size: 18 oz. bag Best By Date: 4/26/2019

0 7910051822 7 18 oz. bag 4/26/2019 UPC Code: 0 7910051823 4 Size: 22 oz. bag Best By Date: 4/26/2019

0 7910051823 4 22 oz. bag 4/26/2019 UPC Code: 0 7910052776 2 Size: 10 oz. bag Best By Date: 4/26/2019

Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon

UPC Code: 0 7910052126 5 Size: 15 oz. bag Best By Date: 11/19/2018

According to the Food and Drug Administration, dogs who eat “high levels of beef thyroid hormone may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness.” The FDA advises that owners who have been feeding their dogs treats from the affected lots, stop immediately and contact their vet for guidance if their pet is exhibiting any of the symptoms mentioned above. In some cases, the FDA reports, the symptoms will disappear after the canine stops consuming the affected products, but with “prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or labored breathing.”

This voluntarily recall was issued after the FDA contacted the J.M. Smucker Company to notify it that the FDA has received three illness reports from consumers who reportedly fed their dogs treats named in the recall.

The J.M. Smucker Company also voluntarily recalled several different brands of dog foods in February after one of the brands, according to the FDA, tested positive for non-lethal levels of pentobarbital, a drug used to euthanize animals.