Celeb Pets
The Complete Guide to Miley Cyrus's Animal Menagerie
Dogs, cats, pigs living together — with Miley Cyrus! Just how many pets does the pop star own anyway? We investigate.
Posted on
More
1 of 14
Miley Cyrus is many things to many people (and pets): actress, singer, former child star, Twerk Queen, agent provacateur, charitable crusader, on-again/off-again love interest to Liam Hemsworth, animal lover ... emphasis on that last one for our furry purposes.
While the pop star is arguably as famous for her pets that are alive as those who are deceased — she released an album in 2015 dedicated to the latter, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz — Cyrus's living pet crew is the focus of this up-to-date for 2017 guide.
So, settle in with your favorite furball, turn up some "Wrecking Ball" and let's have a look at Miley's current canine, kitty and piggy posse.
2 of 14
BARBIE
Also known as "Little Dog" on Miley's Instagram, Barbie is a rescue beagle from the Beagle Freedom Project.
3 of 14
EMU
A Shetland Sheepdog, this canine inamed after a large flightless bird was adopted in 2014 and immortalized in a tattoo in 2017.
4 of 14
HAPPY
Miley adopted this Rottweiler-beagle mix from a California shelter in 2012. At the time she tweeted, "He was left in a box [in front] of Walmart. I don't understand how people can be so cruel. That's why we named him Happy."
5 of 14
HARLEM
This black-and-white kitty is one of four felines belonging to Cyrus. Harlem may or may not be responsible for the catfight mentioned in this 2016 tweet.
6 of 14
MARY JANE
Back in 2012, Cyrus adopted a dog with then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and named her Mary Jane, because, well, obviously. At the time she tweeted, "As all my dogs jumped on my face the first words out of my mouth this morning…I am living my dream life."
7 of 14
BEAN
Cyrus adopted this Chihuahua mix back in 2013, saying she "brought so much sunshine." The "little burrito" is a girl pup.
8 of 14
KIKI
Cyrus rescued two kittehs back in 2015, this one named Kiki ...
9 of 14
LILO
... and this one named Lilo. They're a purrty purrfect pair.
10 of 14
PIG PIG (A.K.A. BUBBA SUE)
Back in 2015, Cyrus and her fine swine posed on the cover of Paper magazine together.
11 of 14
MILKY
Originally adopted in November 2015 by her then-ex Hemsworth, Milky clearly became all Miley's along the way of their relationship.
12 of 14
SHANTI OM BB
Adopted in 2015, fans went berserk over the Persian kitten's eye boogers.
13 of 14
DORA
In a recent Insta with Dora, Miley wrote, "We miss you @liamhemsworth! (Dora's morning yawns are more like ROARS)"
14 of 14
TANI
Along with Dora, Tani the pit bull originally belonged to Liam Hemsworth but Cyrus treats the pup as one of her own furbabies.