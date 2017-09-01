The Complete Guide to Miley Cyrus's Animal Menagerie

Miley Cyrus is many things to many people (and pets): actress, singer, former child star, Twerk Queen, agent provacateur, charitable crusader, on-again/off-again love interest to Liam Hemsworth, animal lover ... emphasis on that last one for our furry purposes.

While the pop star is arguably as famous for her pets that are alive as those who are deceased — she released an album in 2015 dedicated to the latter, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz — Cyrus's living pet crew is the focus of this up-to-date for 2017 guide.

So, settle in with your favorite furball, turn up some "Wrecking Ball" and let's have a look at Miley's current canine, kitty and piggy posse.