Miley Cyrus Gets Tattoo of Beloved Dog Emu

Miley Cyrus has a little more ink.
Last week, the 24-year-old singer got a tat of her Shetland sheepdog Emu on her arm. The pup piece was done by Los Angeles tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who specializes in detailed grayscale looks.
“Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub,” the artist wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the ink.
The smaller portrait is not the first of Cyrus’ pet-centric pieces. Right next to the new addition of Emu is a tat of Cyrus’ deceased blowfish, Pablow.
Her late Alaskan Klee Kai dog Floyd, one of the animals that inspired Cyrus’ fifth album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, also has a place of honor on the singer’s body.
The three pet-inspired tattoos are part of Cyrus’ growing collection, which also includes an avocado, an anchor, an eye, emoji and more.