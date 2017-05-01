People

Stars and Pets

Miley Cyrus Gets Tattoo of Beloved Dog Emu

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus has a little more ink.

Last week, the 24-year-old singer got a tat of her Shetland sheepdog Emu on her arm. The pup piece was done by Los Angeles tattoo artist Doctor Woo, who specializes in detailed grayscale looks.

“Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub,” the artist wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the ink.

The smaller portrait is not the first of Cyrus’ pet-centric pieces. Right next to the new addition of Emu is a tat of Cyrus’ deceased blowfish, Pablow.

Her late Alaskan Klee Kai dog Floyd, one of the animals that inspired Cyrus’ fifth album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, also has a place of honor on the singer’s body.

The three pet-inspired tattoos are part of Cyrus’ growing collection, which also includes an avocado, an anchor, an eye, emoji and more.

 