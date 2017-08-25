Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Her Menagerie of Rescue Pets — Plus More Stars on Their Adopted Animals

You already know that this year’s Clear the Shelters was a huge success — more than 60,000 pets adopted! — but did you know that there’s some serious star power behind the initiative, too?

This Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, catch the Clear the Shelters TV special, hosted by animal rescue advocates Beth Stern and Katie Lee, which highlights a handful of celebrities — including Miley Cyrus — who’ve been vocal in their support of the “adopt don’t shop” movement.

Get a sneak peek of the special above, and be sure to tune in Friday night to hear Cyrus’s special story.