Michelle Obama Celebrates First Day of Spring with Bo and Sunny

Michelle Obama has spring fever — and so do Bo and Sunny!

The former First Lady marked the spring equinox on Monday with a stroll around her Washington D.C. neighborhood with the family’s two Portuguese Water Dogs.

“Look who has a spring in their step! Celebrate the #FirstDayofSpring by grabbing a friend, heading outside, and getting moving,” Obama, 53, captioned the photo of the former First Dogs on Instagram and Twitter.

Much like their famous parents, Bo, 8, and Sunny, 4, have been adjusting to their new life away from the White House. Days before former President Barack Obama vacated 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in January, the pooches took their final walk through the halls of the White House with mom Michelle.

After enjoying post-presidency vacations in Palm Springs and the British Virgin Islands in early February, the Obamas have settled into their new $4.3 million nine-bedroom mansion in Washington’s Kalorama neighborhood, which is also where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s new home is located.

“There is a dog park in the middle of our neighborhood and our kids have been dying for Bo and Sunny to come to the dog park,” Catherine Merrill Williams, president and publisher of Washingtonian magazine and a neighbor of the Obamas, tells PEOPLE.

She added, “My son and I ran into one of his press secretaries in Florida two weeks ago, in Fort Lauderdale, and my son said, ‘Could you please tell President Obama to send Bo and Sunny to the dog park in the neighborhood?'”